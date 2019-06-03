New Delhi: A 24-year-old man was lynched by the family of his girlfriend after they were found in a compromising position in her room.

The incident took place on June 2, Sunday in a village in Uttar Pradesh‘s Gorakhpur.

The youth lynched has been identified as Suraj Pal, a resident of Sherpur village.

The incident unfolded when the girl’s brother caught them in an objectionable position in her room and while he could react to it, an agitated Suraj fired at him.

Though badly injured, the girl’s brother raised an alarm and Suraj was accosted by other villagers, who on insinuation of the girl’s family thrashed him. Suraj was beaten with rods, sticks and other sharp-edged weapons.

The 24-year-old succumbed to his head injuries before he could be rushed to the hospital, sources say.

A case has been registered against six people, including the girl’s father and brothers while Suraj’s body has been sent for post-mortem.

In a Times of India report quoted Gorakhpur SSP Sunil Gupta who said, “Suraj died on the spot while the girl’s brother Gautam was referred to a hospital in Lucknow”.