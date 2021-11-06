Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced that Gorakhpur in eastern part of the state now has zero coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases. Taking to Twitter, the CM also congratulated the healthcare officials and people of Gorakhpur for the feat.Also Read - Cleared by Allahabad HC, Dr Kafeel Khan Wants Adityanath to Reinstate Him in UP Medical Services

It is to be noted that the number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh have stayed below 100 since October. On Saturday, the active cases went down by four and stands at 91. The state recorded just five new Covid-19 cases and one related fatality in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry. Also Read - Yogi slams oppn parties for Bharat Bandh

“In Gorakhpur, the holy land of Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath ji, the number of corona infected has become zero today. This achievement is due to the active participation of the district administration, the tireless work of the committed health workers and disciplined cooperation from honourable and dedicated public representatives and the people of Gorakhpur,” Adityanath said on Koo. Also Read - Adityanath offers prayers at Kalkaji Temple

महायोगी गुरु गोरखनाथ जी की पावन धरा जनपद गोरखपुर में आज कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या शून्य हो गई है। यह उपलब्धि जिला प्रशासन की सक्रियता, प्रतिबद्ध स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों के अथक परिश्रम एवं मा. जनप्रतिनिधियों व गोरखपुर वासियों के अनुशासित सहयोग को समर्पित है। सभी को बधाई! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 6, 2021

Meanwhile, India recorded 10,929 fresh coronavirus cases that took its infection tally to 3,43,44,683, while 392 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,60,265, according to health ministry.

The number of active cases came down to 1,46,950 from 1,48,922 on Friday, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily rise in Covid-19 cases has been below 20,000 for 29 straight days. Less than 50,000 daily cases have been reported for 132 consecutive days now.