Gorakhpur Link Expressway toll rates announced; private car users to pay up to Rs… for one-way journey; details inside

The Gorakhpur Link Expressway starts at NH-27's Salarpur in the Azamgarh district and ends at Jaitpur village in Gorakhpur. The total length of the expressway is 91.352 kilometres and comprises four lanes.

The government of Uttar Pradesh has officially announced the toll charges for the Gorakhpur Link Expressway. This announcement puts an end to the growing uncertainty for the commuters. The prices of toll rates were notified by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), which manages the network of expressways in the state. The one-way journey of private car users on the long expressway of 91.3 kilometres will cost more than Rs. 280. Here, we take you through the toll rates of the Gorakhpur Link Expressway.

Gorakhpur Link Expressway

The Gorakhpur Link Expressway is now one of the costliest expressways in the state of Uttar Pradesh in terms of tolls per kilometre. A commuter travelling through the Gorakhpur Link Expressway will pay nearly Rs. 3.12 per kilometre. The comparison can be drawn with expressways like the Lucknow-Agra Expressway, for which commuters pay an average of Rs. 2.20 per kilometre, the Bundelkhand Expressway, for which they pay nearly Rs. 2.14 per kilometre, and the Purvanchal Expressway, for which they pay Rs. 2 per kilometre. It implies that users travelling through the Gorakhpur Link Expressway will pay an amount more than they do on other expressways in the state.

Reason for higher toll prices on the Gorakhpur Link Expressway

The officials of the UPEIDA stated that higher toll charges are associated with the cost of the overall project and construction difficulties faced during the expressway’s development.

Route details

The Gorakhpur Link Expressway starts at NH-27’s Salarpur in the Azamgarh district and ends at Jaitpur village in Gorakhpur. The total length of the expressway is 91.352 kilometres and comprises four lanes. The approved cost of the project is Rs. 7283.28 crore, which includes the cost of land. The project has been in progress since 2020.

The expressway was inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, in 2025.

