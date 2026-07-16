Gorakhpur-Panipat Expressway: Gorakhpur to Delhi-Haryana in just 8 hours; this Expressway will pass through 22 districts

It is to be noted that the 750-km-long Gorakhpur-Panipat Expressway will cross through 22 districts.

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Gorakhpur-Panipat Expressway: Gorakhpur to Delhi-Haryana in just 8 hours; this Expressway will pass through 22 districts(Representational Image),

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has become the home to several expressways. Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday inaugurated the 63-km Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway, a project expected to reduce travel time between the two cities from around three hours to 40 minutes. Built for Rs 4,200 crore, the six-lane access-controlled expressway has three interchanges, two flyovers, one road overbridge (ROB), four major bridges, 25 minor bridges, 12 vehicular underpasses, 14 light vehicular underpasses, 11 pedestrian underpasses and two wayside amenities, according to an official statement.

Gorakhpur-Panipat Expressway: All you need to know about this project

Another expressway has garnered attention on the news headlines. This time, it is the Gorakhpur-Panipat Expressway. The new expressway that has gained attention is named the Gorakhpur-Panipat Expressway. It is set to become longer than the Ganga Expressway. The project ‘Gorakhpur-Panipat Expressway’ aims to improve connectivity between Uttar Pradesh and Haryana while bringing the districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh closer to Delhi-NCR.

750-km-long Gorakhpur-Panipat Expressway will cross through 22 districts

It is to be noted that the 750-km-long Gorakhpur-Panipat Expressway will cross through 22 districts. Currently, it takes nearly 12 to 14 hours to travel from Gorakhpur to Delhi or Haryana. As soon as the expressway becomes operational, the travel time will be reduced to 7-8 hours. If media reports are to be believed, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has already started the land acquisition process for the project. During the construction process, the land of 133 villages across Uttar Pradesh is expected to be impacted.

Gorakhpur-Panipat Expressway: Key route

According to the News18 Hindi reports, the expressway is stated to enter Uttar Pradesh from Bansi in Siddharthnagar district. Later, it will then pass through Mehdawal (Sant Kabir Nagar), Gorakhpur Sadar, Campierganj, and Hata in Kushinagar. From there, the route will continue through Bahraich, Siddharthnagar, Balrampur, Ayodhya, Lucknow, Shahjahanpur, Badaun, Moradabad, Meerut, and Shamli, before being extended to Panipat in Haryana. The project is expected to provide faster road connectivity between eastern Uttar Pradesh and the National Capital Region.