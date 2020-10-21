New Delhi: Gorkha Janmukhti Morcha supremo Bimal Gurung who has been fighting for Gorkha movement and went missing in West Bengal’s Darjeeling three years ago was spotted in Kolkata on Wednesday. He had been hiding since 2017 to evade arrest under the stringent UAPA. Also Read - Bimal Gurung Hopes New Modi Government Will Look Into Gorkhaland Demand

"I'm neither a criminal nor an anti-national. I'm a political leader. I want a political settlement. I was in Delhi earlier & in Jharkhand for past 2 months."

"All I want to say is that our demand for Gorkhaland still remains, we will take this cause forward. It is our aim, our vision. In the 2024 election, we will support the party which will take up this cause," Gurung said in Salt Lake.

Announcing his split from the NDA alliance, Gurung said that he will go with Trinamool Congress in the upcoming 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections.

“Centre didn’t meet the commitment they made but Mamata Banerjee fulfilled all promises she made. So, I would like to separate myself from NDA, I would like to break our relation with BJP. In 2021 Bengal election we’ll forge an alliance with TMC and give a reply to BJP,” he said.

“Three years, I had to stay away from home. In the Central govt, be it the PM or HM they didn’t fulfil the promise. In the coming election in 2021, we want to go into alliance with TMC and give an answer to BJP. We will elect them to power,” Gurung asserted.

The GJM supremo has been on the run since 2017 following an agitation for statehood in Darjeeling. He was spotted outside Gorkha Bhavan in Salt Lake area of Kolkata, where he had arrived to address a press meet.

The police, which was also present at the venue, did not arrest Gurung, who has been charged with more than 150 cases, including those under UAPA, for his alleged involvement in the agitation three years ago.

Authorities, however, did not let him enter the building as he was seen waiting in his car until he left the place.