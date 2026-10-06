Got an inflated electricity bill? Complain on WhatsApp, submit meter reading, note UPPCL helpline

UPPCL has introduced a round-the-clock WhatsApp chatbot service for electricity consumers, organised discom-wise. Consumers in Purvanchal, Madhyanchal, Paschimanchal, Dakshinanchal and KESCO can use it to access bill information, file complaints online and generate their own bills from home.

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UPPCL's new WhatsApp chatbot covers every discom in the state. Representational Image

Tired of running to the electricity office for small things? If you’re a UPPCL (Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited) consumer, you can now skip the visit for minor tasks. UPPCL’s WhatsApp service is live, and electricity-related tasks can now be done from your home. Every division has a separate WhatsApp number, so find the official one for your area’s discom and follow the process below.

UPPCL’s new WhatsApp chatbot covers every discom in the state. Consumers in Purvanchal, Madhyanchal, Paschimanchal, Dakshinanchal and KESCO can get bill information, register complaints and generate their own bills 24×7, just by sending a message on WhatsApp from their phone.

No need to visit the electricity office

UPPCL has expanded its WhatsApp chatbot, and it could save millions of Uttar Pradesh consumers a trip. Bill information, a fresh copy of your bill, and meter reading complaints can all be handled without visiting the substation or discom office. The service runs round the clock, every day, and resolves issues within seconds on your smartphone.

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Which digital services will be available on the WhatsApp chatbot?

Electricity consumers will be able to view and download their new electricity bill immediately through their account number.

If the bill has not reached you, you can generate the bill immediately by uploading a photo of the meter reading yourself.

Register and track the status of complaints related to power cuts, voltage issues, or wrong billing.

Get an online payment link for secure bill payment directly from WhatsApp chat.

How to use the WhatsApp chatbot?

Save the official number of your area’s Discom like MVVNL, PuVVNL etc. in your phone.

Open WhatsApp and send HI or MENU to the saved number.

Enter your 10 or 12-digit electricity account number when prompted by the chatbot.

Choose the option as per your requirement from the options displayed on the screen, like Check Bill, File Complaint, Self Billing, and follow the instructions.

Also Read | Big relief for Punjab electricity consumers: No disconnection over inflated, incorrect bills as Government halts action against defaulters

Official WhatsApp numbers of all discoms of UP