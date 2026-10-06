Got an inflated electricity bill? Complain on WhatsApp, submit meter reading, note UPPCL helpline
Got an inflated electricity bill? Complain on WhatsApp, submit meter reading, note UPPCL helpline
UPPCL has introduced a round-the-clock WhatsApp chatbot service for electricity consumers, organised discom-wise. Consumers in Purvanchal, Madhyanchal, Paschimanchal, Dakshinanchal and KESCO can use it to access bill information, file complaints online and generate their own bills from home.
Tired of running to the electricity office for small things? If you’re a UPPCL (Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited) consumer, you can now skip the visit for minor tasks. UPPCL’s WhatsApp service is live, and electricity-related tasks can now be done from your home. Every division has a separate WhatsApp number, so find the official one for your area’s discom and follow the process below.
UPPCL’s new WhatsApp chatbot covers every discom in the state. Consumers in Purvanchal, Madhyanchal, Paschimanchal, Dakshinanchal and KESCO can get bill information, register complaints and generate their own bills 24×7, just by sending a message on WhatsApp from their phone.
UPPCL has expanded its WhatsApp chatbot, and it could save millions of Uttar Pradesh consumers a trip. Bill information, a fresh copy of your bill, and meter reading complaints can all be handled without visiting the substation or discom office. The service runs round the clock, every day, and resolves issues within seconds on your smartphone.