New Delhi: Karnataka Congress leader and former Bengaluru mayor R Sampath Raj on Saturday stressed that he had nothing to do with Tuesday night's violence in eastern areas of the city, adding that he didn't know why his name was being dragged in this matter.

Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, "I don't know why somebody is dragging my name in this matter. I am very clean and I have given my clarification that I got nothing to do with this incident".

Notably, the Congress leader’s clarification came after several local Congress leaders reportedly mentioned his name in connection with the violence, which broke out over a Facebook post which allegedly insulted Prophet Muhammad.

R Sampath Raj is reported to have been against Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, the Congress MLA, the Facebook post by whose nephew triggered violence in KJ Halli and DG Halli. However, denying his involvement, Sampath Raj also recorded a video saying that he was not involved in the violence, the Bangalore Mirror reported.

More than 200 people, including leaders of Islamic organisation SDPI, have been arrested in connection with the case thus far. Over 60 police personnel sustained injuries while three people were killed after police was forced to open fire at the irate mob.