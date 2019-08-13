The government on Tuesday announced that it will ease restrictions on the movement of people in the Valley in a phased manner while claiming that normalcy has been restored in the Jammu division.

Government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said in Srinagar that the decision to ease restrictions was taken after an assessment by local authorities of the situation prevailing in various parts of the Valley.

Kansal, who was accompanied by Commissioner Secretary Information MK Dwivedi and Director, Information and Public Relations, Syed Sehrish Asgar, also announced that there is no shortage of medicines, including life-saving drugs, in any part of the Valley.

The spokesperson said that medical services are being provided to the people without any hindrance and claimed that 13,500 patients have been treated in the outpatient departments (OPDs) of the government hospitals. The officials claimed that 1,400 new admissions have also been done while 600 patients have undergone medical procedures.

The traffic flow on the national highway is moving smoothly while air operations are also normal, the officials said.

The administration also carried out a full dress rehearsal for the Independence Day functions to be held in every district on Thursday.