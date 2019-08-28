New Delhi: In a big announcement made on Wednesday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the government has approved setting up of 75 new medical colleges by 2021-22.

“The establishment of new medical colleges attached with existing district/referral hospitals, would lead to an increase in the availability of qualified health professionals, improve tertiary care in the government sector, utilise the existing infrastructure of districts hospitals and promote affordable medical education in the country,” he read.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar: The Cabinet has approved 75 new medical colleges, to be established by 2021-22. This is a move to add 15,700 MBBS seats in the country. pic.twitter.com/UUsPnxEDtJ — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2019

Javadekar added that this would require an investment up to Rs 24, 375 crore- which the government is ready to furnish in bid to promote a robust healthcare system in the country.

He added that the medical colleges will be set up in areas that do not have any institutes with at least 200-bed hospitals with them.

With this push, the government will add 15,700 MBBS seats within two years.

The Union Minister also added that the country had seen as many as 82 colleges being set up in the last five years.