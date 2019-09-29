New Delhi: As the skyrocketing prices of the onion continued to bring tears in the eyes of the customers and its supply to the national capital remained affected, the government on Sunday announced to ban the export of all varieties of onion with immediate effect.

Amending the export policy of onion from free to prohibited, the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Sunday issued a notification in this regard. The notification was issued by Director-General of Foreign Trade Alok Vardhan Chaturvedi.

“Export policy of onion for the item description at Serial Number 51 & 52 of Chapter 7 of Schedule 2 of ITC (HS) classification of Export and Import Items is amended from free to prohibited till further orders”, the notification stated.

Earlier in the month, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan had in a series of tweets asked the states to buy onions from Centre and had said that the requirements of the states would be fulfilled immediately.

“To augment onion supplies to the markets, a team of two joint secretary-level officers have been sent to Maharashtra to talk to the farmers, traders and transporters to assess the availability of onions and to persuade them to bring more onions to the market,” Paswan had said in a series of tweets.

After the onion prices went high, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Tripura and Odisha have reportedly demanded onions from the Centre to meet the needs of their respective states.

“Nafed sent 10 trucks of onions to Haryana yesterday (Thursday) and another 5 trucks are being sent today (Friday) as per their demand. The Delhi government has also demanded 4 trucks of onions Saturday onwards and these is being made available to them,” the minister had tweeted.

To bring some relief, the Delhi government on Friday had announced to sell onions in the city at Rs 23.90 per kg through mobile vans and at ration shops.