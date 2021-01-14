Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a scathing attack against the Modi government over the farmers issue. Accusing the government of neglecting the farmers, Rahul Gandhi said that the government is trying to benefit 2-3 of its friends by conspiring against the farmers. “Government isn’t just neglecting them, it’s conspiring to destroy them because they want to benefit 2-3 of their friends. They want to give what belongs to farmer to 2-3 of their friends. That’s what’s happening,” Rahul Gandhi said. Also Read - If Muslims Don't Trust India, They Can Go To Pakistan, Says BJP's Sangeet Som

“Farmers of this country are the backbone of this country. If anybody thinks that you can suppress farmers & this country will continue to prosper, they just have to look at our history. Whenever Indian farmers are weak, India is weak,” he added. Also Read - Video: No More Infighting, Congress Netas in Bihar Go For Open Fight

Rahul Gandhi, who is in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai to participate in Pongal celebrations, also said that the government is suppressing farmers and helping a handful of businesses. “When Corona comes, you are not helping common man. Whose Prime Minister are you? Are you the Prime Minister of the people of India or of 2-3 selected businessmen?,” the former Congress president said. Also Read - Congress Forms 4-Member Committee In Bengal to Hold Talks With Left Parties, Seat Sharing; Joint Events on Agenda

Rahul Gandhi also questioned the government over the border issues with China. While addressing the media, Rahul Gandhi asked the Modi government what China is doing inside the Indian territory. “What is China doing inside our territory? Why are the Chinese people sitting inside Indian territory? Why has the PM got nothing to say about it? Why is the PM completely silent about the fact that Chinese troops are sitting inside Indian territory?,” Rahul Gandhi asked.