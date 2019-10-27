New Delhi: Government doctors in Tamil Nadu, who are on an indefinite strike against the state government, continued their strike on Sunday, for a third consecutive day. The doctors are on strike demanding, among other things, pay parity with their counterparts from the central government, as well as the appointment of more doctors in government hospitals.

The strike was launched on Friday by around 17,000 doctors across the state, who say that they will only attend to emergency cases. The doctors are observing the strike under the banner of Federation of Government Doctors’ Association (FoGDA).

The development is likely to affect operations in around 2,000 hospitals, including 24 medical colleges, and around 1,800 primary health centres in the state.

The doctors have listed four key demands to the government, primary among which is getting pay parity with their counterparts from the central government. Doctors argue that while the central government doctors and those in many other states get a salary of Rs 1.23 lakh per month after completing 13 years of service, they, on the other hand, get only Rs 83,000 per month after completing the aforementioned duration in service.

It is only after serving for 20 years that Tamil Nadu government doctors reach the pay band that central government doctors do in just 13 years, the protesters argue.

This is not the first time that the state government doctors have gone on strike demanding pay parity; such strikes have been taking place since July 2019.

Tamil Nadu is currently battling severe dengue crisis, with over 3,000 affected people currently being treated in government hospitals.