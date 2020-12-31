New Delhi: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highway (MoRTH) has extended the deadline for the collection of toll charges on the National Highways using FASTag from January 1, 2021 to February 15. Also Read - FASTags: To Accelerate Implementation, Government Introduces Cash Recharge Option

FASTags facilitate electronic payment of fee at toll plazas. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had on December 24 said that FasTags would be mandatory for all vehicles from the new year.

Introduced in 2016, the compulsory use of these tags will help vehicles pass without any hitch through the toll plazas, preventing long queues.

The Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari has stated that FASTag will be useful for commuters as they will not have to stop at toll plazas for cash payments. By 2017, FASTag numbers went up to seven lakh and more than 34 lakh FASTags were issued in 2018.

As per the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, since December 1, 2017, FASTag had been made mandatory for the registration of new four-wheelers. In November this year, the ministry issued a notification also making FASTag mandatory from January 1, 2021, for old vehicles or that were sold before December 1, 2017.

Moreover, the renewal of the fitness certificate of a transport vehicle will be done only after the vehicle in question has a FASTag. A valid FASTag is necessary for getting new third party insurance. This will come into effect from April 1, 2021.