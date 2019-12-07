New Delhi: The Shiv Sena on Friday hit back at the BJP, a day after its former ally criticised the Maharashtra government over non-allocation of portfolios, saying that there was no hurry as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is there for five years, and not 80 days.

In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, the party said, “The ministers are without portfolios but not without brains. The Cabinet expansion and portfolio allocation will also happen, the government will take all concrete steps. What is the need to hurry, as Uddhav Thackeray has to run the government for five years, and not 80 days.’

The editorial was responding to criticism by BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Thursday over the government’s failure to allocate portfolios, despite it being exactly a week since the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was sworn-in. In a glittering ceremony in Dadar’s Shivaji Park on November 28, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had taken oath as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Besides him, others to have taken oath were the Sena’s Eknath Shinde and Anil Desai, Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal, and Congress’ Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut. The MVA was formed after three-decade-old allies BJP and the Sena fell out over the latter’s demand to share the Chief Minister’s post for 2.5 years, despite winning a comfortable majority of 161 in the 288-seat state Assembly in elections held last month.

“What is most important is that this government has been formed with the sole intention of working for the welfare of Maharashtra. So, it is better to ignore if somebody is something against the government,” the editorial further remarked.

Uddhav Thackeray is the first member of his family to hold a constitutional post.