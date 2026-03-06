Home

Government invokes emergency powers amid shortage of cooking gas due to Iran war; Oil companies ordered to increase LPG production

Qatar, India's largest gas supplier, has halted production at its LNG plant which has reduced India's gas supply.

New Delhi: If the US-Israel-Iran war escalates, India could face a shortage of cooking gas (LPG). In response, the government has invoked emergency powers and ordered all oil refineries in the country to increase LPG production. According to a Reuters report, rising tensions in the Middle East could impact gas supplies. The government issued an order, anticipating this threat which states that refineries will now use propane and butane exclusively for producing cooking gas.

Uninterrupted supply of propane and butane

The government has said that all companies must supply propane and butane to state-owned oil companies. These include Indian Oil (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL), and Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) to ensure an uninterrupted supply of gas cylinders to consumers.

Main reasons behind supply crisis

Closure of the Strait of Hormuz: The biggest challenge for India is the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This 167-kilometer-long waterway connects the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea. Due to the Iran war, this route is no longer safe. Due to the threat, no oil tankers are transiting through it. 20% of the world’s petroleum passes through this route. Countries like Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Kuwait also depend on it for their exports. India imports 50% of its crude oil and 54% of its LNG needs through this route. Iran itself exports through this route.

LNG production halted due to drone attack on plant: Last week, the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran. In response, Iran targeted US bases and ports in countries like the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.

Following the Iranian drone attack, Qatar, India’s largest gas supplier, has halted production at its LNG plant. This has reduced India’s gas supply. India imports 40% of its LNG needs from Qatar.

CNG companies warn government of crisis

In view of the gas shortage, the Association of CGD Entities (ACE) has written to state-owned GAIL seeking clarity. Companies say that if cheap gas from Qatar is not available, they will have to purchase expensive gas from the spot market, where the price of gas in the spot market has currently reached $25 per unit, which is more than double the price of contract gas.

Oil and gas companies fear that if CNG prices increase, people will permanently shift to Electrical Vehicles, causing losses to the gas sector.

Oil and gas companies fear that if CNG prices increase, people will permanently shift to Electrical Vehicles, causing losses to the gas sector.