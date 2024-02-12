Government Launches AIIMS-SBI SMART Payment Card For Hassle-Free Payments At New Delhi AIIMS

"Smart Payment Card will resolve the issue of carrying cash by patients from far-flung areas, guarantees secure and safe payment," Mansukh Mandaviya.

The SBI-AIIMS Smart card is being provided free of cost to all patients and has no service charges.

AIIMS-SBI SMART Payment Card: Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday launched the AIIMS-SBI Smart Payment Card. The AIIMS-SBI Smart Payment Card will ensure hassle-free payments for treatment in AIIMS New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Health Minister said, “AIIMS Smart Payment Card will resolve the long pending issue of patients from far-flung areas carrying cash with them to the hospital.” He added that patients or their caretakers can get the card easily from the facilitation centres across AIIMS, New Delhi, and thereafter use it for payment at various counters.

Hailing the launch as a major step in patient care services and the Digital India initiative, Mandaviya stated that the Digital India initiative has ushered in a new era of ease and safety which was very elusive earlier and is still a distant goal for many countries.

Referring to the Smart Payment Card as ‘One AIIMS, One Card’, the Union Minister added that funds can now be transferred easily and swiftly from across the country by anyone in case of any urgent payment related requirement, for the patient being attended at AIIMS, New Delhi. He also informed that in near future the services of these cards will be extended across all the AIIMS in the country and reiterated the Centre’s commitment towards adding further convenience measures for patients across the hospitals in the country.

A Memorandum of Understanding with regards to implementation of the SBI- AIIMS New Delhi Smart card system was also signed on Monday.

Background

The SBI-AIIMS Smart card is being provided free of cost to all patients and has no service charges. All patients upon admission will be issued the Smart Card. The card will be linked to the patient’s Unique Hospital Identification (UHID) number and the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) ID issued under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). Top – up and refunds from the card can be done only upon provision of a One Time Password (OTP) received on the mobile number linked to the patient’s UHID. This will help prevent frauds and theft. If a patient loses the card, a replacement will be provided to the patient free of cost and balance (if any) will be transferred to the replacement card. The card once issued will be valid for a period of five years. All transactions done using this card are linked to the E-Hospital functional at AIIMS. Reconciliation of all financial transactions can be done by the Finance Division, AIIMS owing to the two-way integration between AIIMS & the bank.

All patients can receive Smart Card from defined Smart card counter situated at the ground floor, Mother & Child Block & Smart card issuance counter, Staff Cafeteria. For issuance of the smart card, patient/ employee will be required to give their UHID generated at AIIMS. Upon provision of the UHID, patient will receive an OTP on their registered Mobile number which will be provided at the counter for activation of the card. Smart card once topped up and activated can be used for payment at different cash counters on a 24 x 7 basis for services availed at the Institute. In addition to using cash for top-up, top up can also be done from anywhere through online modalities, credit/ debit card and can be done by any relative/ friend for the patient.

