New Delhi: Union Information Technology (IT) Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday announced a web portal to facilitate blocking and tracing of lost or stolen mobile phones in Delhi.

Called the Central Equipment Identity Registry (CEIR), the portal was launched in Mumbai in September on a pilot basis. Its rollout in Delhi will facilitate requests for blocking of stolen or lost mobile phones by customers, and sharing of traceable data with police authorities, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI), quoting a statement.

“Is your mobile lost/stolen? Report at the local police station and use this web portal to block the IMEI. You can also visit your local telecom service provider outlet or state police to get the IMEI blocked,” says the official CEIR website, ceir.gov.in.

Steps to block a lost or stolen device through CEIR website:

File a complaint with the police and keep a copy with you

Ask your telecom service provider to issue a new SIM card for the lost number

Keep your documents ready. These include a copy of your complaint and an ID card

Fill in the registration form to get the IMEI blocked and upload the documents

On submitting the form, a Request ID will be generated. This can be used to check the status of the request or to unblock the IMEI in future.

Besides Delhi, the facility is already operational in Maharashtra.