New Delhi: The BJP-led central government is expected to make an important statement regarding the India-China border standoff in Parliament which begins the first day of the stormy monsoon session on Monday. The border tension between the two nations has been going on for more than four months now despite several rounds of agreements for de-escalation.

"Government is ready to discuss the issues. I appeal to all parties for cooperation, in this difficult situation. Considering the sensitivities of Indo-China matter, a meeting of leaders from both Houses will be held on Tuesday," said Union Minister Prahlad Joshi.

Government sources had earlier said that a discussion on India-China border dispute may be put off the list. The Centre has been under ceaseless attack from the Congress and opposition parties over failing to reach consensus on the face-off with China in eastern Ladakh.

The situation had worsened on June 15 when 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in a brutal exchange of fire on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. Chinese troops again breached territory last week and allegedly opened fire in the air along the LAC at the south bank of Pangong Tso, while accusing the Indian Army of “serious military provocation”.

Given the circumstances, it would be nearly impossible for the government to avoid questions on the border tension during the Parliament session.

The developments were also brought up during the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting held earlier today.

Amidst the Parliament debate tomorrow, the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) agenda is likely to be a handy issue for the BJP to highlight the government’s nationalist credentials.

The monsoon session of the Parliament begins from September 14 and will continue for 18 straight days till October 1.