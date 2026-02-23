Home

Government likely to introduce ‘mobile phone curfew’ over addiction crisis; Bihar formulating policy to regulate social media use

The Government of India has issued several guidelines for this purpose.

(Representational image: Freepik)

New Delhi: In the digital age, discussions about the increasing use of mobile phones and their adverse effects have become common. Children, especially, are becoming addicted to reels and online games. Consequently, parents are becoming increasingly concerned. The Bihar government has recognized this issue as serious. The issue was raised in the Assembly on Monday, 23 February 2026. Following this, the Nitish Kumar government announced that a new policy is being formulated to regulate the use of social media, online games, and mobile phone screen time among children and adolescents. The government has also sought expert advice.

‘Government must take steps to regulate screen time for children’

Samridh Verma, Janata Dal United (JDU) MLA from Sikta in West Champaran district, raised this issue in the House. He said that when he travels from village to village, he often sees children spending hours on social media platforms on their mobile phones. He demanded that the government take steps to regulate screen time for children of a certain age group. The JDU MLA said that the IT department, along with the health and education departments, must work together in this regard. Everyone must work together to develop a plan for Bihar that will raise awareness about this issue.

Guidelines have been sought from experts at NIMHANS

In response, Bihar’s IT Minister Shreyasi Singh stated in the House that this is a serious issue. The Government of India has issued several guidelines for this purpose. Controlling children’s screen time and online gaming is a multi-departmental task, with health experts, parents, schools, society, and the government working together.

In its response, the state government stated that guidelines have been sought from experts at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru. Upon receiving the report, all departments will meet to formulate a new standard. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary also stated in the House that the Bihar government is formulating a completely new policy for this purpose.

Online gaming and social media are invisible epidemic

MLA Samridh Verma described excessive screen time and the growing addiction to online gaming among children as an invisible epidemic. He said that children are losing their concentration due to the endless scrolling of mobile phones, and this is undermining the future of Bihar.

He argued that watching reels and playing games on mobile phones releases the hormone dopamine. This hijacks children’s brains and makes real life seem boring. The JDU MLA questioned that while the government plans to teach AI to 10 million children, there is no safety net to protect them from the adverse effects of excessive mobile phone use.

