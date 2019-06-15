After meeting with the Resident Doctors Association of AIIMS during the day, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan took to his Twitter page to urge the government to pass a law that would make any attack on a doctor a non-bailable offence.

The protests, which started in West Bengal where a doctor was assaulted by a patient’s family, have now become a nation-wide agitation with doctors from across the country joining in.

Vardhan had earlier appealed to the protesting doctors to call off their agitation or to carry out only symbolic protests, assuring them that the government is committed towards their safety.

He later tweeted, “Heinous repeated attacks on doctors across India esp WBengal have led to this situation.Govt must pass a Law to make any attack on Docs a non-bailable offence with min 12 yr jail. Draconian Clinical Establishment Act that treats Docs as criminals must be withdrawn.”

The protest began across the country on Friday after a junior doctor at the state-run NRS Hospital in Kolkata was allegedly beaten up by the kin of a 75-year-old patient who died there late on Monday night.

Following the incident, doctors in most government hospitals across the state stopped working.

With Inputs From IANS