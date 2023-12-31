Government of India Calendar 2024 Unveiled

The calendar 2024 depicts the social, cultural, and economic transformation brought about in the lives of the people of India.

Calendar 2024: The Government of India Calendar 2024 with the theme of “Hamara Sankalp Viksit Bharat” was launched on Saturday by Union Minister Anurag Thakur. The calendar 2024 depicts the social, cultural, and economic transformation brought about in the lives of the people of India, and the achievements of the Government are depicted in the form of images on the pages of the calendar.

Anurag Thakur stated that India has made tremendous strides towards becoming Atmanirbhar. Adding that the Government holds women’s empowerment paramount. He also mentioned the implementation of the Swaminathan Committee report and the government has spent Rs 2.8 lakh crore so far on farmers’ prosperity.

Thakur said that as 2023 ends, 2024 is bringing a new dawn of opportunities. The world is looking towards India with a sense of hope, the world is looking up to India for its leadership.

He also inaugurated an exhibition on the theme of “Hamara Sankalp Viksit Bharat”.

About The Calendar

Each month showcases the smiles put on the faces of women, youth, middle class, farmers, and every cross-section of society through the fulfillment of the promises made by the Government of India.

