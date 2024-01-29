By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Centre Extends Ban On Terror Group SIMI, Confirms Home Minister Amit Shah
New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the Modi government has extended the ban on terror group SIMI.
