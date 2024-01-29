Centre Extends Ban On Terror Group SIMI, Confirms Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the Modi government has extended the ban on terror group SIMI.

File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the Modi government has extended the ban on terror group SIMI.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Agencies News on India.com.