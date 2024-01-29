Top Recommended Stories

Centre Extends Ban On Terror Group SIMI, Confirms Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the Modi government has extended the ban on terror group SIMI.

Updated: January 29, 2024 4:56 PM IST

By PTI Feeds | Edited by Ishaan Srivastava

Jammu and Kashmir Saw 66 Percent Dip In Terror Incidents Post Art 370 Abrogation, Says Amit Shah
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the Modi government has extended the ban on terror group SIMI.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Agencies News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.