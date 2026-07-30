Government wants to turn India into a Hindu Rashtra: Asaduddin Owaisi on Vande Mataram Bill, cites Constitution

Speaking to the media in New Delhi, Asaduddin Owaisi cited the Supreme Court's judgment in the “Bijoe Emmanuel” case. He noted that Articles 19 and 25 imply that one's love for India is not defined merely by singing a song.

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New Delhi: A war of words has intensified following the passage of the Vande Mataram Bill in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, after it had already cleared the Rajya Sabha. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi claimed that the government intends to turn the country into a Hindu nation. Meanwhile, Union Minister Giriraj Singh stated that the Vande Mataram Bill is linked to India’s national identity.

Bijoe Emmanuel case

Speaking to the media in New Delhi, Asaduddin Owaisi cited the Supreme Court’s judgment in the “Bijoe Emmanuel” case. He noted that Articles 19 and 25 imply that one’s love for India is not defined merely by singing a song. “Read that Supreme Court verdict. What does the first page of the Constitution say? It speaks of liberty of thought, expression, belief, faith, and worship. How can you force someone to worship gods and goddesses? What about those who follow Sikhism or those who are atheists? Such actions are being taken because they want to transform this country into a Hindu nation.”

Instances from history

He recalled that Hasrat Mohani coined the slogan “Inquilab Zindabad,” while Yusuf Meherally gave the “Quit India” slogan. He mentioned that one of the first prisoners sent to ‘Kala Pani’ (Andaman’s Cellular Jail) from Hyderabad was Maulvi Alauddin, the Imam of Mecca Masjid. During the month of Ramadan, after delivering the Friday sermon, he led the people and was subsequently arrested. Turebaz Khan was with him, and his body was left hanging in Sultan Bazar for ten days. “What would you call these people? They made sacrifices for the country’s freedom—facts these people are unaware of. They are shaming those who sacrificed everything for the nation.” “In the eyes of some, Godse is a patriot, whereas in our view, he is a traitor.”

What do other Muslim leaders say?

Speaking on the ‘Vande Mataram’ bill, SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq stated that the country has a large Muslim population; therefore, their sentiments and concerns cannot be ignored. Through this bill, the government intends to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims. I want to ask the Hindu community: will this provide jobs for their children, end corruption, lower inflation, or resolve issues like NEET? This is merely an attempt to divert attention from real issues. We do not oppose the national anthem; we sing it and cherish it. However, the lyrics of the national song (‘Vande Mataram’) conflict with our religious beliefs. That is why we cannot sing it and why we oppose it. That is the only reason—nothing else.

Congress MP Tariq Anwar remarked that the manner in which the bill was passed was improper; everyone should have been taken into confidence. No one has an objection to ‘Vande Mataram’. He added that since the bill has been passed in Parliament, it must be accepted.

(With IANS inputs)