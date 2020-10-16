Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday has assured that the government at the Centre will soon take a decision on the revised minimum age of marriage for girls as soon as it receives a report from the concerned committee. Also Read - Bihar Elections 2020: PM Modi to Hold 12 Election Rallies in State

While speaking at an event to release a commemorative coin of Rs 75 denomination to mark the 75th Anniversary of India's long-standing relation with the Food and Agriculture Organisation, the prime minister said, "There is an important deliberation going on to decide what should be the ideal age of marriage for daughters. From across the country, daughters have written to me asking why the concerned committee has not given its decision yet. I assure you that as soon as the report comes, the government will act on it."

He also spoke about the steps taken by his government towards the maintenance of the health and hygiene of women.

“We are taking appropriate actions for our daughters” well-being. Through Jal Jeevan Mission, work is going on to provide water to every household. We are providing sanitary pad for Re 1 each,” PM Modi said.

The prime minister, in his Independence Day speech had announced that the government was deliberating on what should be the minimum age of marriage for women and has set up a committee to look into the same. At present the minimum age for girls to marry in the country is 18 while that for the boys has been fixed at 21.

(With inputs from Agencies)