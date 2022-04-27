New Delhi: In view of the rising cases of online fraud, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has taken several key initiatives to spread awareness among the common people on the prevention of cybercrimes. In this regard, the Home Ministry has launched a dedicated Twitter handle @CyberDost to spread awareness among people about cybercrimes and what normal precautions they should take to avoid them.Also Read - Need to Update National Population Register Again to Include Changes Due to Birth, Death, Migration, Says MHA

Through this Twitter handle '@CyberDost', the Home Ministry aims to share information about the prevention of cybercrimes.

Nearly 1,066 cyber safety tips in the form of images, short videos, and creatives have been shared through tweets with more than 3.64 lakh followers through this Twitter handle.

Beware and be cybersafe. pic.twitter.com/Une0NWV8sF — Cyber Dost (@Cyberdost) April 25, 2022

The message has also been spread through radio campaigns and over 100 crore SMSs to public on cybercrimes.

At regular intervals, the Centre has also shared videos about cybercrime and its prevention on various social media platforms.

Beware of Remote Access Fraud and Be Cyber Safe pic.twitter.com/LiSpldd5AR — Cyber Dost (@Cyberdost) April 20, 2022

Handbook on cyber safety: Apart from this, a ‘Handbook for adolescents/students on cyber safety’ has also been published. For the benefit of government officials, best practices for information security have also been published by the government in the handbook.

Security Awareness week: Among other initiatives, Cyber Safety and Security Awareness Week has also been held through the C-DAC in association with police departments in several states.

Advisory on cybercrime: The Home Ministry has also been issuing alerts or advisories to states and UTs from time to time. As a preventive measure, around 148 cybercrime advisories have also been shared by the 14C with states or UTs, ministries/and departments.

Curriculum in cyber security: To bring awareness among children, the Ministry of Education has been asked to start curriculum in cyber security and cyber hygiene in classes VI to XII for all the streams in all CBSE schools.