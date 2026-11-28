Government’s new instructions: applications due within 90 days in PNG-covered areas

The government has stated that eligible consumers must apply for PNG connections within 90 days of receiving official notification. Failure to do so may result in their LPG supply being cut off after the stipulated deadline.

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The government has stated that consumers will have 90 days from the date of receiving the information to apply. Representational Image

The central government has clarified that consumers in areas with piped natural gas (PNG) networks will be gradually transferred from LPG to PNG. According to the government, eligible consumers must apply for PNG connections within 90 days of receiving official notification. Failure to do so may result in their LPG supply being discontinued after the prescribed deadline.

What changes are taking takin place new guidelines?

The government stated that the process is being implemented in accordance with the control order issued on March 24, 2026, and guidelines of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB). Applying for a PNG connection will be mandatory for consumers in areas where PNG facilities are available and who have been informed by their oil marketing company (OMC) and the concerned city gas distribution (CGD) company.

Also Read | LPG, PNG, CNG Prices Today, November 2: CNG hiked by Rs 4.45, commercial LPG up Rs 17; Check city-wise rates here

The government has stated that consumers will have 90 days from the date of receiving the information to apply. If an eligible consumer does not apply within this period, their LPG connection may be discontinued after the deadline expires.

When will the connection sever?

The government has further clarified that LPG supply to consumers will continue without interruption throughout the stipulated 90-day period, and until a new PNG connection has been activated, so as to prevent any immediate difficulty in accessing cooking gas.

Also Read | CNG Price Hike: Mahanagar Gas hikes CNG rates by Rs 2 per kg, domestic PNG by Rs 1/SCM, check new rates in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri here

Appeal not to pay attention to rumours

The central government has appealed to citizens to ignore rumours about the LPG-to-PNG transfer process. Consumers should follow only the official information they receive from their oil marketing company and the concerned city gas distribution company, and should apply for PNG connections in time to avoid potential disruption in fuel supply in future.