New Delhi: Amid the prevailing uncertainty in Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Saturday met Governor Satya Pal Malik and sought clarity over the current situation in the Valley.

“We wanted to know about the current situation in J&K. When we ask officials, they say something is happening, but nobody knows what is actually happening,” Abdullah told reporters after meeting Malik at Raj Bhavan today.

The former Jammu and Kashmir stated that in his meeting with Malik he also apprised him about rumours surrounding Article 35A, Article 370, delimitation and even trifurcation of the state.

“We told Governor that there are rumours about 35A, 370, delimitation and even trifurcation, Governor assured us that in all these issues, no preparation is being made for any announcement,” the NC leader asserted.

Furthermore, he asked the Centre to issue a statement and clarify the reason behind curtailing Amarnath Yatra.

“Governor isn’t the final word on J&K. The final word is the Government of India. Therefore, on Monday, when Parliament starts functioning, Centre should give a statement on what was the need for the order to end Yatra and evacuate tourists. We want to hear it from the Parliament that there is no need for people to be afraid.”

He added, “After yesterday’s order, the situation in valley is tense and people hoarding outside petrol pumps and grocery stores. And in addition to that government’s order to ask tourists and yatris to leave which has never happened before nor have tourists been attacked.”

Notably, Abdullah’s meeting with Malik comes a day after the J&K government cut short the Amarnath Yatra citing terror threats.

“Keeping in view the latest intelligence inputs of terror threats, with specific targeting of the Amarnath Yatra, and given the prevailing security situation in the Kashmir Valley, in the interest of safety and security of the tourists and Amarnath Yatris, it is advised that they may curtail their stay in the Valley immediately and take necessary measures to return as soon as possible,” the state government said in an advisory.

Earlier in the day, the Jammu and Kashmir government suspended the 43-day-long ‘Machail Mata Yatra’ in Kishtwar district citing security reasons. Authorities have asked people not to start the yatra (pilgrimage) and those on the way should leave and get back.