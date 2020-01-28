New Delhi: West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday faced massive protests and agitation by the students of Calcutta University after he reached their for the convocation ceremony. The students, protesting against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC), surrounded Dhankhar’s car, shouted ‘Governor go back’ slogans against him. They also called him a ‘BJP stooge’.

Notably, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was also scheduled to attend the event, where Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee was to be felicitated with an honourary D.Litt degree. Reports have claimed that Mamata skipped the event on account of other engagements.

“Uppermost thought in mind while leaving Calcutta University without attending Convocation is to ensure there is no compromise of immense respect we have for Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee on whom we are conferring honorary D Litt”, news agency ANI quoted the WB governor as stating.

West Bengal: Students at University of Calcutta block the car of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and raise slogans of 'Governor go back' against him. He has reached the university for the convocation ceremony there. pic.twitter.com/o23JHdHNzq — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

Earlier last year, the West Bengal governor was shown black flags at Jadavpur University when he reached there to attend the annual convocation ceremony. Dhankhar, who is also Chancellor of all state-run universities, had referred the confrontation as ‘unwholesome’ situation.

“At Jadavpur University so that the students may get their degrees and enjoy the fruits of their labour and contribute to society. Unfortunately the way to the venue in the University is blocked. Unwholesome. No affirmative role by concerned in sight. Worrisome situation”, he had tweeted.