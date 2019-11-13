New Delhi: A day after the President’s Rule was imposed in Maharashtra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said 18 days time was given to all parties to come forward to stake claim to form the government. He said that the governor invited parties only after assembly tenure ended.

“The case of Maharashtra was a unique one. No other state was given such a long time. More than 18 days were given. Governor invited parties only after assembly tenure ended. Neither the BJP-Shiv Sena nor the Congress-NCP staked claim,” Amit Shah said.

The Home Minister said that the Maharashtra governor has not denied the chance to anyone to form the government in the state.

“Even today if anyone has the numbers they can approach the Governor. The Governor has not denied the chance to anyone. A learned lawyer like Kapil Sibal is putting forth childish arguments like ‘we were denied a chance to form Govt’,” Amit Shah said.

He also said that even if today any party has numbers, it can approach the governor and stake claim to form the government in the state.

Talking about severing the relationship with younger brother Shiv Sena, the Home Minister said that he along with PM Modi had earlier said that if the alliance wins then Devendra Fadnavis will be the chief minister.

“Before elections, PM Modi and I had many times said in the public that if our alliance wins then Devendra Fadnavis will be the CM, no one objected back then. Now they have come up with new demands which are not acceptable to us,” he added.

The Home Minister broke the silence on the Maharashtra logjam a day after President Ram Nath Kovind approved the proposal of Governor BS Koshyari to impose the President’s Rule in the state.