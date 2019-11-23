New Delhi: President Kovind on Saturday highlighted the significance of the Governors and their role in helping the nation achieve its goal while addressing the 50th Conference of Governors and Lieutenant Governors at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. Notably, this two-day conference is the third such meeting presided over by President Kovind.

During the inaugural address, the President reinstated that empowering the tribals is linked to the nation’s inclusive growth and internal security. Thus, he requested the Governors to use their power to guide and work on improving the lives of the tribals.

Further, Kovind stressed on the governors’ role in Cooperative Federalism and healthy Competitive Federalism as part of the national interests. “Ultimately, we all work for the public and we are also answerable to them. The role of the Governor is not limited to the protection and preservation of the Constitution. They also have a constitutional commitment to remain persistent in the service and welfare of the people of their states,” the President was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Speaking about the agenda of this year’s conference, the President noted that preparation has been done based on the new work culture of New India. Following the discussion with senior governors, five subjects of national importance were chosen, stated a report.

The President said that the optimal use and conservation of water resources is one of the highest priorities of our country. We should make the Jal Shakti Abhiyan a mass movement like the Swachh Bharat Mission.

The President further said that the goal of our new education policy is to make India a ‘knowledge superpower’.

“In order to materialize this ambition, all our institutions of higher education should make every effort to promote research and innovation. Governors, as Chancellors, also perform the responsibility of guardianship. Therefore, they are expected to give proper guidance to the future generations in their efforts to acquire skills and knowledge,” he said.

The Prime Minister and the Union Minister for Home Affairs also addressed the inaugural session.

Subsequently, sub-group of governors will deliberate on agenda items which include tribal issues, reforms in agriculture, Jal Jeevan Mission, new education policy for higher education and governance for ‘Ease of Living’. Apart from Governors and Lieutenant Governors, these breakaway sessions will be attended by Union Ministers and officials of concerned Ministries.

(With inputs from PTI)