New Delhi: Soon after reviewing the COVID-19 vaccine development at Ahmedabad's Zydus Cadila Biotech plant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded the team for its effort and asserted that the government is actively working with them to support them in this journey.

Zydus Cadila has announced that the phase-I clinical trial of its vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D is over and it has commenced phase-II clinical trials from August.

"Visited Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad to know more about the indigenous DNA-based vaccine being developed by Zydus Cadila. I compliment the team behind this effort for their work. Govt of India is actively working with them to support them in this journey", tweeted PM Modi.

Modi flew to the Zydus Cadila plant and held discussions with the promoters and executives of the company, as part of his three-city visit to personally review coronavirus vaccine development and manufacturing process. Speaking to PTI, an official said that the Prime Minister was extensively briefed about the vaccine development work at the plant by the company officials.

“He was briefed about the vaccine production procedure. He interacted with scientists and vaccine developers”, the official informed.

PM Modi spent over an hour at the plant, before leaving for the airport, from where he left for Hyderabad to visit the Bharat Biotech facility, where a country-made COVID-19 vaccine is being developed.