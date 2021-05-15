New Delhi: After the first wave of COVID-19, the government, administration and public dropped their guard which led to the current situation, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Saturday and urged people to stay positive and proactive to fight the pandemic. Addressing a lecture series ‘Positivity Unlimited’, Bhagwat said the country should stay united and work as a team in these testing times, instead of pointing fingers at each other. Also Read - Second Covid Wave May Have Flattened, But Won't End Before July: Virologist Shahid Jameel | Key Points

"We are facing this situation because, whether it was the government, administration or public, everyone dropped their guard after the first wave despite indications from doctors," he said. Bhagwat said there is talk of a third wave. But, "we will not be scared. We shall stand like a rock."

This (COVID-19 pandemic) is a challenge before humanity and India has to set an example. We have to work as a team, without discussing merits and demerits. We can do it later. We can overcome this challenge by working as a team and speeding up our work: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat pic.twitter.com/U6EO9sxxLD
— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2021

“We have to stay positive and take precautions to keep ourselves COVID negative in the present situation,” he said. The RSS chief said that this is not an appropriate time to point fingers and all should avoid making irrational remarks.

Citing England’s situation in World War II when everything seemed going against it, Bhagwat said a quote was written on the then prime minister Winston Churchill’s desk which read, “There is no pessimism in this office. We are not interested in the possibilities of defeat. They don’t exist”. Similarly, he said, in this situation “we can’t give up on courage. We need to also have steely resolve.”

