New Delhi: The government on Sunday admitted for the first time that India is witnessing the community transmission stage of Coronavirus infection. The admission was made by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan during his weekly Sunday Samwad. The health minister, however, maintained that community transmission is limited to certain districts and is not happening across the country.

"In different pockets across various states, including West Bengal, community transmission is expected to occur, especially in dense areas. However, this is not happening across the country. It is limited to certain districts," he said.

The Minister also assured that no mutation of the virus has been detected as of yet. Notably, any major mutation in the virus can hinder the ongoing process of the vaccine development. The assurance came a day after the Central government said that two pan-India studies on the genome of the COVID-19 virus in India suggest it is genetically stable and has shown no major mutation.

Vardhan also dismissed China’s claims that the virus outbreak occurred somewhere other than Wuhan. “There is no evidence to validate the claims that the outbreak occurred at multiple points globally,” a report by News18 quoted him as saying.

Earlier in the day, a government-appointed panel of scientists and doctors said that India’s COVID-19 peak is over and that virus should be contained by the end of February 2021. However, the panel warned that laxity in following COVID-19 protocol can lead to a rise in infections.

The committee also underlined that 30 per cent of the population in India has developed immunity against the deadly infection.

The coronavirus death toll climbed to 1,14,031, the health ministry’s data showed. The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day.