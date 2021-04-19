New Delhi: The government on Monday announced a significant decision to control the surge in COVID-19 cases, that everyone above the age of 18 will be eligible to be administered the COVID-19 vaccine from May 1. The decision on a liberalised and accelerated Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi said the government has been working hard from over a year to ensure that maximum numbers of Indians are able to get the vaccine in the shortest possible of time. Also Read - Lockdown in Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi and 2 Other UP Cities Till April 26. Details Here

The government said procurement, eligibility, administration of coronavirus vaccines is being made flexible in Phase 3 of the world's largest vaccination drive. COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers have been incentivised to further scale up production, attract new national and international players.

Under Phase 3 of COVID vaccination strategy, vaccine manufacturers would supply 50 per cent of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory released doses to the Government of India and would be free to supply the remaining 50 per cent doses to state governments and in the open market.

Government of India, from its share, will allocate vaccines to states/UTs based on criteria of the extent of infection (number of active COVID cases) and performance (speed of administration).

Wastage of vaccine will also be considered in this criteria and will affect criteria negatively, the government said.

The vaccination drive started earlier will continue as before, providing free vaccination for essential and priority populations as defined earlier – healthcare workers, frontline workers and people above 45 years.