New Delhi: The Central Government approved the proposal of Ministry of Defence (MoD) for the restoration of ‘Ration in kind’ to defence officers who are stationed in peace areas.

The Centre had earlier stopped the supply of ration to officers located in peace areas. Instead, they started paying them Rs 117 per day to cover for the same.

The reversed decision comes after huge chaos and commotion among the soldiers and defence officials for the alternative daily pay of Rs 117 that was recommended by the pay commission.

More details awaited.