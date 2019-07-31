New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday trained guns on the Centre in the wake of the passing of the triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha a day ago.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad reiterated the Opposition’s charge that the Centre has taken to bulldozing Parliament to see bills through without sending any to the Select Committee.

Addressing the Chair, Azad said, “The Government had approached us asking ‘which bills you would like to send to Select Committee?’ They gave us a list of 23 Bills. We wanted at least half of them to be sent. They said, ‘as few as you can’. So the Opposition identified six bills as A category and two in B category.”

Speaking specifically about the bills passed recently, he said, “The bill yesterday (Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill, 2019) and bill listed at number 2 today (Unlawful Activities Prevention Amendment Bill) were listed to go to Select Committee. Yesterday’s bill was listed at night and we were given to understand they haven’t considered it.”

“My submission is that on one side you seek list from Opposition – bills to be sent to Select Committee – but you don’t come back to us, and you get it passed. You tell your people to be present and we remain under the illusion that the bill is going to the Select Committee. This is not done.”