New Delhi: In a move to combat fake news, the government of India has blocked a total of 35 based YouTube channels, two websites, along with several social media handles for allegedly spreading anti-India news, informed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday. Addressing media, Vikram Sahay, Joint Secretary (P&A), I-B Ministry informed that all the accounts are based in Pakistan.

"Yesterday on January 30, based on fresh intelligence inputs which the Ministry received, we have issued directions for blocking 35 YouTube channels, two Twitter accounts, two Instagram Accounts, two websites and a Facebook account," said Sahay, adding that the common factor amongst all these accounts have been that they "operate from Pakistan and spread fake anti-India news and other content"

The common factor amongst all these accounts have been that they operate from Pakistan and spread fake anti-India news & other content: Vikram Sahay, Joint Secretary (P&A), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

The YouTube channels have a 1.20 crore subscriber base, and have around 130 crore views, informed Apurva Chandra, I&B Ministry Secretory. “ Now since this process has started, I’m sure that more and more such channels will get blocked. Our Intelligence agencies are at work. We’ll look forward to your support too,” he said.

List Of YouTube channels Blocked

Faisal Tarar SpeaksKhabar with Facts Khabar Taiz Global Truth New Global Facts Information Hub Flash Now Apni Dunya TV Haqeekat ki Dunia Shahzad Abbas Mera Pakistan With Shahab Khabar With Ahmad HR Tv Sabee Kazmi Such Tv Network Saqib Speaks Salman Haidar Official Sajid Gondal Speaks Maleeha Hashmey Umar Daraz Gonda Khoji TV Khoji TV 2.0 Cover Point Junaid Flix National Studio Informative world DunyaOfficial Studio360 Haqeeqat Tv News Haqeeqat TV 786 Bol Media TV Urdu Studio Zaki Abbas White News DNow

List of Websites Blocked

Earlier on Wednesday, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur had warned that the government will continue to take actions against those “hatching conspiracy against the country. He said he has ordered for action against 20 YouTube channels and two websites, according to PTI.

In a “closely coordinated” effort with intelligence agencies, the I&B ministry had in December last year ordered the blocking of 20 YouTube channels and two websites as they were spreading anti-India propaganda and fake news.

“And in future also, action will be taken to block any such account hatching conspiracy against India, spreading lies and dividing the society,” the minister had asserted.

In a statement in December, the ministry had said that these 20 YouTube channels and the websites belonged to a coordinated disinformation network operating from Pakistan and spreading fake news about various sensitive subjects related to India”

The channels were used to post “divisive content in a coordinated manner on topics like Kashmir, Indian army, minority communities in India, Ram Mandir, General Bipin Rawat, etc”, it had said.

(With inputs from agencies)