Home

News

‘Govt Can Arrest My Father,’ Says RJD Leader Misa Bharti After ED Questions Lalu Prasad Yadav

‘Govt Can Arrest My Father,’ Says RJD Leader Misa Bharti After ED Questions Lalu Prasad Yadav

Lalu Prasad on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with the central agency's money laundering probe into the alleged land-for-jobs scam.

ऐसा रहा लालू का राजनीतिक सफ़र (Lalu Prasad Yadav Political Career)

New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav Dr Misa Bharti on Monday launched a scathing attack against the Modi government after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned RJD President in the land-for-job scam case. Talking to the news agency ANI Bharti said that the Central agency can arrest Lalu Prasad Yadav. “He cannot eat himself, someone will have to feed him. We do not know whether he has eaten or not. No ED official is ready to speak…Since elections are near, the PM is scared and will do such things only. This government can (arrest) my father also, but what will they get by arresting a sick man,” Misa Bharti said.

Trending Now

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar | On ED questioning RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav, RJD MP and daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav Dr Misa Bharti says, “He cannot eat himself, someone will have to feed him. We do not know whether he has eaten or not. No ED official is ready to speak…Since… pic.twitter.com/cqwFjqzbm8 — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2024

You may like to read

Lalu Prasad on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with the central agency’s money laundering probe into the alleged land-for-jobs scam. The RJD supremo, accompanied by his daughter Misa Bharti, reached the ED office here around 11.05 am, they said.

He appeared before the central agency a day after JD(U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ditched the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ in which the RJD is the largest constituent, and the opposition bloc INDIA to form a new government in the state with the support of the BJP.

Talking to reporters, before entering the ED office, Bharti said, “Whenever any agency calls our family members for questioning , we go there, cooperate with them and answer all their queries. Because of his health condition, it is difficult for him (Prasad) to move on his own. Someone has to accompany him whenever he goes somewhere. The questioning is still on.”

Prasad’s Singapore-based daughter Rohini Achaya claimed that even after repeated requests by her sister Bharti, ED officials did not allow any assistant of the RJD chief to enter the central agency’s office and accompany him.

“Everyone knows about the health condition of my father he can’t even walk without support. Despite that ED officials did not allow any assistant to enter their office and accompany him. It’s inhuman behaviour by ED officials…shame on you (ED officals) and your boss (top ED officials),” Acharya wrote on X in Hindi.

“If anything happens to my father, no one will be worse than me. If something happens to my father today, Chameleon (aimed at Nitish Kumar) along with CBI and ED will be held responsible. The lion (Lalu) is alone and not weak,” she said.

Asked about her comments on Kumar returning to the BJP-led NDA in Bihar, Bharti, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, said, “You better ask him (Nitish Kumar). I have nothing to say.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.