New Delhi: Former minister and veteran Congress Parliamentarian P Chidambaram attended Parliament on Thursday, which was his first attendance during the ongoing Winter Session. Expressing happiness to be back to Parliament, Chidambaram said, “The government can’t suppress my voice in Parliament.”

Delhi: Congress leaders, including P Chidambaram protest in Parliament premises over onion prices. pic.twitter.com/R7TWn7UMKD — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2019

Chidambaram’s presence in Parliament was much awaited as several economic issues are being raised and discussed in the House this season. Chidambaram on his first day in Parliament took part in a protest against the rising prices of onions.

Chidambaram is also scheduled to address a press conference. According to the bail conditions, the former minister can’t comment on the ongoing case. So, it remains to be seen whether he addresses media over economic issues.

After 106 days, the former minister was released on bail on Wednesday. Chidambaram had moved the Supreme Court seeking bail in the ED case after the Delhi High Court on November 15 rejected his bail plea on the grounds that the charges are serious and grave. The Bench stated that the Delhi High Court was justified in adverting to the gravity of the offence in its order denying bail. The court has imposed a few conditions on Chidambaram that he would have to co-operate with the investigation and he won’t be able to make any statement to the press. He has also been directed not to travel overseas or to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses in the case.

P Chidambaram was first arrested by the CBI on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case and was granted bail by the top court on October 22. The ED had arrested him on October 16 in the money laundering case.

The CBI registered its case on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in an FIPB clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during Mr Chidambaram’s tenure as finance minister.

Thereafter, the ED had lodged a money-laundering case.

(With Agency Inputs)