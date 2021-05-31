New Delhi: Union Minister Hardeep Puri said today that a false narrative is being circulated over the Central Vista project. He asserted that “no heritage building would be touched” and that a new Parliament Building was a “necessity”, and not a vanity project. Puri also said that no design had been cleared for a new Prime Minister’s residence and only two projects – the Parliament building and the widening of the central vista stretch – were underway. The “Centra Vista” and “Centra Vista Avenue” were being freely interchanged, the union minister said. He also said the decision to construct a new Parliament building was taken in 2012, when the Congress was in power. Also Read - Central Vista 'Vital And Essential' Project: Delhi HC Dismisses Plea Seeking to Halt Its Construction

The Parliament building is being constructed at an estimated cost of ₹ 862 crores and the Central Vista Avenue at ₹ 477 crores. "The total cost of the project construction currently underway is around 1300 odd crores… We want to finish the new Parliament building by 2022 to mark 75 years of independence," Puri told reporters. He also asserted that this was "not a vanity project but a necessary project" as the current building was in a seismic zone.

A new Prime Minister's residence complex, a new parliament building and new headquarters for various ministries are part of a massive makeover plan for central Delhi, home to historic buildings designed by British architect Edwin Lutyens. Hardeep Puri said only the Parliament building work and widening of central vista stretch were under way.