Govt clears air on E20 petrol, says older vehicles may lose up to 5% mileage, but no widespread engine damage

The Centre on Wednesday said there is no confirmed evidence that E20 petrol causes major engine damage or frequent vehicle breakdowns. However, it admitted that some older vehicles designed for E10 fuel may see a small drop in fuel efficiency. Replying to questions in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi said the reduction in mileage in such vehicles is usually around 3-5 per cent.
The minister said fuel economy depends on several factors, including driving style, regular servicing, tyre pressure, wheel alignment and the use of air conditioning, and not just the ethanol content in petrol.
He also said that despite the slight reduction in mileage for some older vehicles, E20 petrol has several benefits. According to him, it offers a higher octane rating, better resistance to engine knocking, improved combustion and smoother vehicle performance.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.