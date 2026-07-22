Govt clears air on E20 petrol, says older vehicles may lose up to 5% mileage, but no widespread engine damage

Speaking at the ‘Viksit Bharat Conclave’ in New Delhi on July 7, Gadkari challenged critics to point to even one vehicle that had developed problems because of using E20 petrol.

“There is no case of any car facing issues due to E20 petrol. Has there been any car in the country that faced issues due to the use of E20 petrol? Just name one,” he said.

The minister also alleged that misleading claims about higher ethanol-blended petrol were being spread through “paid campaigns” and insisted there was no evidence to support such allegations.

What is E20 petrol?

E20 petrol is a fuel that contains 20% ethanol and 80% petrol. Ethanol is a biofuel produced from agricultural crops and feedstocks such as sugarcane, maize and surplus food grains.

India has gradually increased the use of ethanol-blended petrol to reduce its dependence on imported crude oil, improve energy security, lower vehicle emissions and create additional demand for farm produce used to make ethanol. Under the government’s ethanol blending programme, E20 has now become the standard petrol supplied across the country.

Why has the government issued repeated clarifications?

The Centre has repeatedly responded to claims circulating on social media that E20 petrol damages vehicle engines, affects insurance coverage or causes other major problems. It has said there is no verified evidence to support these claims.

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has also addressed concerns about ethanol-blended fuels. After the launch of E85 fuel, he clarified on X that E20 and E85 are different fuels meant for different vehicles.

According to the minister, E85 is designed only for flex-fuel vehicles, and its introduction does not mean vehicles compatible with E20 will become outdated. He also cited Brazil’s experience, where flex-fuel vehicles have been using different ethanol-petrol blends for many years, and said India’s ethanol blending programme is aimed at reducing crude oil imports, improving energy security and increasing the use of domestically produced ethanol.