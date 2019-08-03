New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former Jammu-Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday addressed the media along with other leaders over the Amarnath tourists’ exodus currently underway in Kashmir and expressed dismay at the worrisome developments.

News agency ANI quoted Azad, “The advisory that was issued by Home Ministry yesterday is worrisome and people of the entire nation as well as of Jammu&Kashmir are scared. No government has ever asked tourists to go back. Such a thing has never happened.”

He added that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are scared and that the government of India is spreading panic in the Valley by issuing such advisory.

“The BJP government is creating the image that outsiders are not safe in J&K, while the locals are fully lined with tourists and Amarnath pilgrims. We condemn this attitude of the BJP government,” Ghulam Nabi Azad declared at the press conference.

He continued to slam the current state of affairs and the atmosphere of panic prevailing in Kashmir and remarked, “In 1989 under the BJP supported government, Kashmiri Pandits were evicted from everywhere, which still exists as a stigma. 30 years later, a similar situation is in front of us. This is not good for J&K.”

Even in the year 2000, when most passengers and civilians were killed in an attack, no such advisory was issued: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Earlier in the day, former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) chief minister and National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah said he had met Governor Satya Pal Malik to find out what was happening in the state and why nothing was being done to scotch rumours, if those were baseless.

“We wanted to know about the current situation in J&K. When we ask officials they say something is happening, but nobody knows what actually is happening,” Omar told a press conference after meeting Governor Malik.

“The Governor assured us that in all these issues, no preparation is being made to make any announcement,” Omar assured after the meeting.