New Delhi: Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief and the mastermind of Pulwama terror attack Masood Azhar became one of the first to be designated as a terrorist by the government under the amended Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Apart from him, Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Mohammed Saeed, underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and top leader of LeT Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi have also been listed as terrorists by the government.

The decisions have been taken nearly a month after Parliament approved a crucial amendment to The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, 1967.

“And whereas, the central government believes that Maulana Masood Azhar is involved in terrorism and Maulana Masood Azhar is to be notified as a terrorist under the said Act. And whereas, the central government believes that Hafiz Muhammad Saeed is involved in terrorism and Hafiz Muhammad Saeed is to be notified as a terrorist under the said Act,” a home ministry notification said.