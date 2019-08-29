New Delhi: Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri on Wednesday confirmed the government’s determination to privatise Air India and said that people are interested in acquiring the national airlines.

“The government’s determination to privatise Air India is a given. We have to get the best possible deal and get it in the shortest time available. People are very much interested in acquiring Air India,” said Puri.

Puri said that whoever acquires Air India will be very fortunate and will be able to run it according to strong private sector principles.

The Chairman and Managing Director of Air India Ashwani Lohani announced complete ban on the use of plastic in Alliance Air as well as Air India.

“We are going to completely ban the use of plastic in Alliance Air & Air India Express from 2nd October,” said Lohani.

He also gave assurance that the fuel supply issues will be sorted soon. On August 22, State-owned oil marketing firms had stopped fuel supply to Air India at six airports, following non-payment of dues.

The OMCs, led by Indian Oil, have stopped jet fuel supply at the Ranchi, Mohali, Patna, Vizag, Pune and Cochin airports.

“We are in discussion with the OMCs to resolve the issue. Additionally, we have also paid Rs 60 crore for past supplies and made today’s payments as well,” a senior Air India official had said.