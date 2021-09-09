New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday announced the launch of an Online ‘Covid vaccine tracker,’ which will provide people with a weekly update such as vaccine effectiveness and the deaths registered despite their usage. While addressing a media briefing, Dr Balram Bhargava, said that the tracker will be available on the health ministry’s website soon. Dr Balram Bhargava is the director-general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India’s apex medical research body.Also Read - ZyCov-D Vaccine: What is it, How Does it Work, Precautions And Efficacy | All You Need to Know About This Vaccine For Adolescent

Dr Bhargaya briefly explained about the tracker. He mentioned that the tracker will be gathering and using data from the three platforms: Cowin, a website dedicated to being used for booking Covid-19 vaccine, ICMR, the national covid testing database, and Covid-19 India Portal, available on the ministry of health and family welfare’s website. Now one can easily track the effectiveness of the vaccines against the coronavirus online. Also Read - Pregnant Women Must Take Both Doses of COVID Vaccine to Avoid Future Complications, Says Govt

With the introduction of #COVID19Vaccine Tracker on the Union Health Ministry (@MoHFW_INDIA) website, vaccine coverage across India can easily be tracked in real time, Indian Council of Medical Research Director General Balram Bhargava said on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/rhDC4HHO5D — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) September 9, 2021

Through the upcoming tracker, an individual can easily track the effectiveness of the vaccines among all age groups. The tracker will also show the mortality caused by the coronavirus, dividing them into three categories: non-vaccinated, vaccinated with one dose, and fully vaccinated.

The website is still under construction, however, there are limited data fed on the site for the reference purpose only. The data from April 18 to August 15 are available on the site, for example, On 28.89 per cent of the people who succumbed to the coronavirus on May 9 were non-vaccinated. 1.87 per cent died due to covid-19 who took one shot of vaccine against the coronavirus. A total of 1.1 per cent of people who died were fully vaccinated. Bhargava added, “Vaccine effectiveness in preventing mortality with one dose stood at 96.6 per cent whereas vaccine effectiveness in preventing mortality with one dose stood at 97.5 per cent.”

The Covid vaccine tracker also has additional features such as vaccine coverage. It will display the vaccine coverage in the adult population with the first and second doses. For example, the data shown on August 15 suggest that the total vaccine coverage was 44.63 per cent. Out of which, 31.9 per cent of people received their first dose whereas 12.73 per cent received their second dose.