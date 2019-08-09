New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday assured the people of Jammu and Kashmir that the government is ensuring they don’t face any difficulties in celebrating Eid on August 12.

In a televised address to the nation on the Centre’s move to scrap special status for Jammu and Kashmir and split it into two Union territories, Modi also said the government is providing all possible help to those from J&K who live elsewhere and want to return home to celebrate the festival. “I want to assure friends of Jammu and Kashmir that the situation will gradually return to normalcy and their difficulties will ease,” he said.

“The government is ensuring that people in Jammu and Kashmir don’t face any difficulties in celebrating Eid,” Modi said. He also extended Eid greetings to the people. Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik earlier issued directions to officials to facilitate return of outside students to their states who wish to go to their homes for Eid. The governor has also sanctioned Rs 1 lakh each to designated liaison officers for organising Eid festivities for J&K students who are studying in other states and are unable to come to their homes on the occasion, a Raj Bhawan spokesman said.

He passed the directions for setting up telephone lines in deputy commissioners’ offices for such students to talk to their families back home. In a meeting, Malik reviewed arrangements for enabling people to perform Friday prayers and celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Monday. Modi, in his remarks, also said that the patriotic people of Jammu and Kashmir have stood up against Pakistan’s conspiracy of terrorism and separatism. Describing Jammu and Kashmir as the “crown of India”, Modi said change can be brought about there.