New Delhi: Antigua Prime Minister Gaston Browne has said that fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, who was captured in Dominica after going missing for three days, “needs to return to India” where he can face the criminal charges levelled against him. According to reports, India is now exploring diplomatic channels to bring back Mehul Choksi from Dominica. Also Read - Mehul Choksi Arrested While Trying To Flee To Cuba, Now In Custody of Dominica Police

A report by India Today stated that the Indian Government including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are keeping a close watch on the situation and all efforts are being made to deport the diamond trader back to India.

However, Choksi’s lawyer Vijay Agarwal has said that the moment the businessman, who is also the chairman of the Gitanjali group, acquired the citizenship of Antigua he ceased to be a citizen of India and hence legally as per Immigration and Passport Act Section 17 and 23, he can only be deported to Antigua.

“As per Indian Citizenship Act, the moment Mehul Choksi acquired citizenship of Antigua he ceased to be an Indian citizen. As per Immigration & Passport Act he can be deported only to Antigua,” Vijay Agarwal said on reports of Choksi’s deportation directly to India.

Antigua News Room, a media outlet, quoted Browne as telling journalists in Antigua and Barbuda: “We asked them not to repatriate him to Antigua. He needs to return to India where he can face the criminal charges levelled against him.”

The Antigua Observor also said that Browne has reportedly told the media in India that he has asked Dominican government to detain Choksi for entering their country illegally. “Browne has asked that officials in Dominica make Choksi persona non grata and have him deported directly to India,” the Antigua Observor reported.

Choksi, who is wanted by the CBI and the ED in connection with the over Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan fraud case, has reportedly been taken into custody in Dominica on Wednesday.

Choksi was reported missing on Sunday from Antigua and Barbuda, where he had taken citizenship, sparking a manhunt for the fugitive businessman.

The Antigua Observer also reported that Choksi is in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Dominica.

Choksi is fighting two cases in Antigua, according to the CBI, related to his citizenship and his extradition to India. He had fled India after taking citizenship in 2017 in Antigua, where wealthy foreigners can become citizens in exchange for investing there.

India had given Dominica Covid vaccines in February 2021. Both the countries are known to be enjoying excellent relations following the gesture by India.

“Thanks to the kindness of the Indian nation, 35,000 Dominicans will be vaccinated by April 2021 India has once again come to Dominica’s aid, and this too will not be forgotten,” Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit had said in a note to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

