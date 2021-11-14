New Delhi: The Government of India brings Ordinance to extend the tenure of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Directors up to 5 years, reports news agency ANI.Also Read - Aryan Khan's Arrest Highlights: No Mannat For SRK's Son, Bail Hearing Likely on Wednesday

The chiefs of the central agencies currently have a two-year tenure. Both the ordinances have been signed off by President Ram Nath Kovind.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added soon.