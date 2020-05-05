New Delhi: A month after shifting to her residence, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA) was extended by another three months. The decision in this regard was taken by the Union Home Ministry. Also Read - 'Must be Set Free,' Omar Abdullah Calls to Release Mehbooba Mufti From Detention

Issuing a brief order, district magistrate of Srinagar handed over the continuation of her custody at her residence, hours before her present term under the PSA was to expire.

In the beginning, she was taken into preventive custody. Later on February 5 this year, she was slapped with the PSA along with Omar Abdullah, who was released in March. Farooq Abdullah had been released early last month.

Daughter of Mehbooba, Iltija has moved a habeas corpus petition before the Supreme Court in February challenging her mother’s detention.

On April 7, she was shifted from a make-shift jail to her residence. The order to shift Mufti, who was initially put under preventive custody on August 5 last year and later booked under the stringent PSA on February 6, was issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Home department.

The order from the Home Department stated that she was being shifted from a subsidiary jail at Maulana Azad Road to Fairview Gupkar Road which is her official residence.

Just before shifting her, the J-K government accorded status of subsidary jail to her official residence with immediate effect.

A former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and the president of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti is the daughter of PDP founder and former J&K CM Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

She became the CM after her father died and held the office from 4 April 2016 to 19 June 2018. Later, she resigned after the alliance partner BJP withdrew its support to the coalition government in the state. However, she was the first woman CM of the state and the second Muslim woman to hold the CM’s office.