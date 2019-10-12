New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the Central government is extensively working to protect human rights in the country. Saying that a number of schemes provided by the Centre such as providing toilets, houses and electricity to the poor are the biggest effort towards restoring human rights, Shah said for the first time after Independence, the Modi government is working on human rights matter.

“The Central government is working on the human rights front and is providing electricity to households, free medical services, and gas connections. The Modi government has done massive work to provide these rights to the people,” Shah said while addressing the 26th National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) foundation day celebration.

Talking about deaths that happened due to militancy in Kashmir, he said is that not an attack on the human right? “There has not been a bigger violation of human rights than against those who are victims of terrorism and Naxalism,” he said.

Saying that his government has zero-tolerance against extra-judicial deaths and police atrocities, he said all need to focus on terrorism as it is the biggest attack against human rights.

“The Central government has zero-tolerance against extra-judicial deaths, police atrocities, but at the same time, we all need to concentrate equally on terrorism as it is the biggest attack against the human rights,” he added.

On Saturday, the NHRC celebrated its 26th foundation day. Established on October 12, 1993, under the Protection of Human Rights Act, the prime objective of the NHRC is to work for the promotion and protection of human rights.

Apart from taking cognizance of human rights violations and conducting a probe into them, another objective of the NHRC is to create an atmosphere as a preventive mechanism to check incidents of human rights violations.

(With inputs from agencies)